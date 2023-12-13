Tinubu swears in chairmen of ICPC, FCSC

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, swore in Dr. Musa Aliyu as substantive Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) following his confirmation by the Senate.

The president also swore in the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa.

Aliyu took the oath of office at 12:24 pm at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria reports that on October 16, 2023, Tinubu appointed Aliyu alongside Mr. Clifford Oparaodu as Secretary to the Commission (ICPC).

While the office of Chairman requires confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, the position of Secretary to the Commission does not.

“Therefore, the appointment of Mr. Oparaodu as Secretary of the Commission takes immediate effect,” said Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Aliyu, who served previously as Attorney-General of Jigawa State since September 2019, holds Bachelor, Master, and Doctorate degrees in Law.

He was also named as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria-designate in October 2023.

Olaopa, the new FCSC chairman, took the oath of office at 12:30 pm after which 11 other members of the Commission followed suit.

They include members representing Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba, Dr. Daudu Jalo, Obong Eyoma (Akwa Ibom and Cross River), Dr. Chamberlain Nwele (Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu), Rufus Godwins (Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa), Dr. Adamu Hussein ( Niger and the FCT) and Aminu Nabegu (Jigawa and Kano).

Others are Hindatu Abdullahi (Kaduna and Katsina), Shehu Aliyu (Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara), Odekunle Aduke (Kogi and Kwara), Sarah Sosan (Lagos and Ogun) and Dr. Festus Oyebade (Osun and Oyo).

