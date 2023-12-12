Tinubu unveils Fulako initiative to pacify Kaduna community where Nigerian Army ‘mistakenly’ killed 92 people

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has revealed initiatives approved by President Bola Tinubu in the aftermath of a military strike that killed about 92 people in Tundun Biri village of Igabi local government area, Kaduna State last week.

The Minister who revealed this at a Central Council meeting of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) on Monday in Minna, Niger State, called on traditional and religious leaders to help to calm frayed nerves in the aftermath of the incident.

Idris told the gathering that

Tinubu had approved the commencement of the Fulako Initiative, which would see FG embarking on empowerment initiatives as well as construction of new houses, clinics, schools, veterinary hospitals and solar energy as part of a non-kinetic response to the problems of banditry and kidnapping in the North.

According to him, the military air strike that killed the villagers made President Bola Tinubu distressed and miserable.

The Nigerian Army had, last Sunday, ‘mistakenly’ dropped two bombs on the community while the people had gathered to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, leading to the deaths, with scores injured.

Though the Arny authorities had since apologised for the air strikes, saying it was a mistake as they thought the gathering were bandits, Idris said the incident had made Tinubu very sad and devastated.

In a statement by a media aide to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim, Idris was quoted as saying:

“Your Excellency and Your Highnesses, it is with a deep sense of empathy that I convey the heartfelt condolences of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the death of scores of Muslim faithful in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, through a mistaken drone attack by the Nigerian military.

“May Allah Subhanahu Waata’ala give us all the fortitude to bear this unfortunate tragedy.

“May Allah grant the departed Aljannah Firdaus, and comfort the living, towards their physical, spiritual, and psychological healing, Ameen.

“President Tinubu has earnestly expressed how the bombing mishap was worrying and painful to him and has, as a result, directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and has called for calm, while the authorities look diligently into the mishap.”

The Minister also disclosed that the President had sent a high-powered delegation led by Vice President, Kashim Shettima to commiserate and sympathise with the people and government of Kaduna State, especially the inhabitants of Tudun Biri, who were affected by the unfortunate incident.

“The Fulako Initiative is President Tinubu’s unique humanitarian response to the effects of banditry in our communities and will be implemented in Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Benue states,” Idris added.

