Justice minister, Fagbemi, laments failure of Police to provide record of detainees

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has decried the failure of some police stations across the country which no longer compile data or send monthly reports of detainees in their custody.

The AGF said this in a speech at the opening session of a two-day criminal stakeholders workshop on coordination for effective implementation of Sections 29, 33 and 34 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Fagbemi, who was represented by Leticia Ayoola-Daniel, a director at the Federal Ministry of Justice, said section 29 of ACJA, 2015 emphasised the establishment of a database for records of those arrested.

“In this digital age, data is not just information. It is life. And when properly utilized, it becomes a powerful tool in shaping government policies and recognition of patterns.

“Data sharing is crucial, and the lack thereof contributes to the loss of lives every day.

“Some crimes are preventable when data is properly harnessed or shared. The implementation of this section in line with the specific details outlined in section 15 of ACJA 2015, will require the collaboration of DPOs towards the creation of a robust database for informed decision-making process.

“While it is important to recognize all divisions that have been consistent, till date, there are some police stations that do not comply with the provision of sections 29 and 33 of ACJA with regards to the rendering of monthly reports of suspects arrested without warrants.”

The AGF also said there is “a reduction in the monthly visits by the judicial officers to detention facilities”.

Fagbemi also commended the Police Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS) and the Court Duty Solicitor Scheme (CDSS), which he said are presently stationed in over 15 police divisions in the federal capital territory (FCT).

“The scheme has continued to monitor compliance with the provisions of ACJA, and ensures that arrested persons are treated with dignity.

“Records have shown that the PDSS has ensured access to justice, right to counsel, legal services and right to fair trial to over 28,000 detainees since inception in February 2022.

“The scheme has in collaboration with the police divisions in the FCT, taken the extra efforts to ensure a healthy condition of the cells.

“In addition, the court duty solicitors have continued to offer free preliminary legal services and representation in the courts.

“My vision is to see a justice system that works for all, irrespective of status.

“To this end, I urge you all to unite in creating a criminal justice system that fears or respects no one except the rule of law”, the AGF said.

