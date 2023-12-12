Bode George predicts PDP’s fate if it fields a northern candidate for 2027 presidential election

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has warned the party against fielding a northern candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, the party would go into the dustbin of history if it does.

George who gave the warning while addressing a press conference in Lagos on Monday, also advised the party members from the north never to nurse the idea of running for the presidency in the next general election as that would spell doom for the party and its existence.

The PDP chieftain also lampooned some party leaders whom he accused of pushing an agenda for a northern presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

He stated that if the leadership of the party had listened to him and other elders against presenting Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 election, the party would not have lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I want to sound a note of warning to some gladiators in our great party, the PDP,” the former Ondo State military administrator said.

“If care is not taken, the party may become a garbage heap of history in 2027.

“Dustbin of history is a phrase or coinage used to describe an entity, group, organisation or individual that once flourished.

“At the apex of the existence of such an entity, it was the alpha and omega, the controller of its surrounding.

“But it came crashing down due to a lot of factors, some of which are avoidable. Such a huge downfall can also be described as a heap of history, garbage heap of history and landfill of history.

“By then, our party will be referred to in the past tense. A northerner cannot be the presidential candidate of our party in 2027, pure and simple.

“The earlier some members pushing this agenda know this truth, the better for our collective sanity.

“I have nothing against northerners. In fact, my best friend is from the north but PDP members must understand this reality before it is too late, that a PDP member from the southern part of the country must be our candidate and we must all support him to defeat the APC candidate in the 2027 elections.

“Until 2031, nobody should think of contesting for the presidential ticket of our party from the north.

“The real elders in our party should stand up and say the truth. The truth may be bitter but it must be said without any emotion or else, the founding fathers of our party, some of whom have exited this world, will not forgive us,” George admonished.

