Supreme Court ruling: God has chosen to teach PDP a lesson, Bode George says

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said that the judgment by the Supreme Court on the appeals filed by his party and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is to teach PDP a lesson.

George, who stated this in his initial reaction to the verdict, also said he is not in a hurry to congratulate President Bola Tinubu over his victory but would do so after he had studied the ruling.

According to him, hurrying to congratulate the president might lead to blunder, particularly since he has not digested the details of the ruling.

Speaking further on the lessons for PDP, George noted that what was left for the party now was to go back to the drawing board and restrategise.

He, however, urged Nigerians to keep praying for the country, stressing: “We just have to commit things into the hand of God, for God to lead us aright.

“Though the ruling of the Supreme Court is the final verdict but we still need to study it.

“If one should hurry to do things, he may end up regretting his action. We need to carefully study the ruling, it is too early to start jumping up and down.

“Our party has a great lesson to learn from the ruling. If anything happens to you, you need to calm down to resolve it; so we need to study the situation clearly – where did things go wrong? What is it that we did not do well? It is a lesson for us in the PDP.

“If God has made up His mind to do something, He will teach you some lessons; many will come with different advice that will serve as lesson, also we have to study the disposition of each judge to issues raised.”

