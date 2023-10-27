Your appointments are ‘one-sided, Nigeria is not Lagos’, Asari-Dokubo tells Tinubu (Video)

Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, a former militant leader in the Niger Delta region, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s appointments for perceived bias.

Asari-Dokubo bemoaned what he describes as Tinubu‘s prejudiced appointments and their potential harm to Nigeria’s stability.

The former agitator in a viral video questioned why Tinubu chose Bosun Tijani to be the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, given his history of abuses and complaints.

READ ALSO:We have no pact with Asari-Dokubo’s security outfit —Nigerian Army

“Nigerians voted for the Muslim-Muslim ticket because they know who Tinubu is, I did not vote for Tinubu because he’s a Muslim but because I know what he’s capable of doing, even though today his appointments are one-sided.

“We must speak out; this is not Lagos. The president must know that the path he’s following in making appointments as if Nigeria is for Lagos is dangerous. We know he already has a lot of problems but we must point this thing out.

“Why should somebody like Bosun Tijani be in this government after all the abuse and criticisms? Mr President should look back at the appointments and balance it, this country belongs to all of us,” Dokubo said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now