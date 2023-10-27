EFCC arrests, detains Emefiele after DSS frees ex-CBN governor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested and detained the embattled ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, hours after he regained freedom from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Emefiele is reportedly undergoing interrogation at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja after he was picked up by operatives on Thursday night, after the secret police released him from their detention.

According to PUNCH, the anti-graft agency is probing Emefiele over alleged impropriety and compromise during his tenure as the head of the apex bank.

“Yes, Emefiele is currently in our (EFCC) custody; he was arrested last night less than an hour after the DSS freed him. He’s currently being interrogated at the Headquarters, as he’s being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds amongst other things during his term as CBN governor,” an EFCC source told the newspaper.

The source added that from the look of things, fresh charges may be filed against the former CBN Governor by the EFCC following a plethora of allegations levelled against him.

Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu in June and was picked up by the DSS after which he was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on illegal possession of firearms at a Federal High Court in Lagos and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million.

The two-count charge was later struck out while a fresh 20-count charge bordering on fraudulent procurement and conspiracy were brought against him.

On September 22, the federal government announced the appointment of Olayemi Cardoso as the substantive governor of the CBN which meant that Emefiele had officially been removed from the position.

