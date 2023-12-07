PDP raises posers, wonders how Kaduna community was bombed twice

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised a couple of posers as to the bombing of the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Army.

The party also called on the federal government to declare a ‘National Day of Mourning’ in honour of the over 120 Nigerians who were killed in the bombing.

The main opposition party, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, urged the government to immediately set up an extensive ‘system-wide investigation’ to get to the root of what actually transpired

The party also urged the federal government to take necessary steps to compensate families of the deceased as well as provide urgent medical attention to the wounded.

The opposition party also raised concerns over reports that the area was bombed twice and questioned the level of intelligence gathering, information processing, synergy, command and operation control coordination in the security system.

“The PDP demands that the Federal Government declares a Day of National Mourning in memory of the dead,” the statement said.

“The fact that the area was bombed twice raises serious concern and questions, which border on intelligence gathering, information processing, synergy, command and operation control coordination in the security system.

“The PDP calls on the federal government to immediately commence an independent system-wide inquiry to dispassionately investigate this sad and unfortunate episode.

“The PDP condoles with the government and people of Kaduna State, particularly the Tudun Biri community and urges the Federal Government to take necessary steps to compensate the families of the dead as well as provide urgent medical attention to the wounded.

“While calling for more professionalism in the battle against terrorism, the PDP urges Nigerians and indeed the military not to relent in the fight to end terrorism in our country.”

