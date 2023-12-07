News
PDP raises posers, wonders how Kaduna community was bombed twice
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised a couple of posers as to the bombing of the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Army.
The party also called on the federal government to declare a ‘National Day of Mourning’ in honour of the over 120 Nigerians who were killed in the bombing.
The main opposition party, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, urged the government to immediately set up an extensive ‘system-wide investigation’ to get to the root of what actually transpired
The party also urged the federal government to take necessary steps to compensate families of the deceased as well as provide urgent medical attention to the wounded.
The opposition party also raised concerns over reports that the area was bombed twice and questioned the level of intelligence gathering, information processing, synergy, command and operation control coordination in the security system.
“The PDP demands that the Federal Government declares a Day of National Mourning in memory of the dead,” the statement said.
“The fact that the area was bombed twice raises serious concern and questions, which border on intelligence gathering, information processing, synergy, command and operation control coordination in the security system.
“The PDP calls on the federal government to immediately commence an independent system-wide inquiry to dispassionately investigate this sad and unfortunate episode.
“The PDP condoles with the government and people of Kaduna State, particularly the Tudun Biri community and urges the Federal Government to take necessary steps to compensate the families of the dead as well as provide urgent medical attention to the wounded.
“While calling for more professionalism in the battle against terrorism, the PDP urges Nigerians and indeed the military not to relent in the fight to end terrorism in our country.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...