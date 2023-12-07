News
Nigerian Govt reveals plans to tackle resurgence in HIV pandemic
The federal government has said that it is collaborating with partners and stakeholders to get 270,000 HIV-positive individuals into treatment.
This was made known in Lagos at the start of a two-day National HIV/AIDS Differentiated Service Delivery Performance Review (DPR) Dissemination by Dr. Adebola Bashorun, Coordinator, National AIDS/STIs and Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NASCP).
It is estimated that 1.9 million Nigerians are HIV/AIDS positive, and 1,630,000 of them are receiving treatment.
Bashorun said the Differentiated Service Delivery (DSD) has improved the quality of care provided to the community of people living with HIV.
The DSD is a person-centred approach that simplifies and adapts HIV services across the cascade to reflect the preferences, expectations and needs of people living with and vulnerable to HIV.
Bashorun, who was represented by Dr Nwaokenneya Peter, Deputy Director and Head of Treatment at the NASCP, stated that the country has achieved “Significant milestones in the DSD implementation.”
“Currently, we have over 1.9m people living with HIV and we have 1.63m on treatment and that means almost all our identified clients are on treatment and we have achieved about 89 per cent in terms of viral suppression in the country.
“This DSD has helped us in achieving this feat and improving service delivery across all the facilities of care in-country. Currently, we are working towards ending AIDS by 2030 if things are put in place,” he said.
