400,000 drug users spread HIV through needles, syringes in Nigeria – NACA

12 mins ago

Over 1m people receiving AIDS treatment in Nigeria —NACA

The Director-General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Gambo Aliyu, said on Wednesday 400,000 Nigerian drug users spread HIV in the country through shared needles and syringes.

Aliyu stated this during the presentation of the report on Assessment of Pilot Needle and Syringe programme for people who ingest drugs in Nigeria.

He stressed that sharing of needles and syringes among drug users remained the greatest cause of HIV and Hepatitis spread in Nigeria.

