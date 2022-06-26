77 persons test positive for HIV in Taraba

The Taraba State government said on Sunday 77 persons tested positive for HIV during the ongoing mass testing and treatment in the state.

The Director-General of Taraba State Agency for the Control of Aids (TACA), Dr. Garba Danjuma, who disclosed this during the weekly review of the Implementation by partners working across HIV, tuberculosis, Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC), said 2,156 persons were tested in the exercise.

He revealed that 36,396 HIV patients in Taraba are undergoing treatment while 20,200 others had been virally suppressed.

Danjuma said: “It is our hope that the name HIV should not be found in Taraba State by 2030.

READ ALSO: FG reaffirms commitment to fight HIV in Nigeria

“During our mass testing and treatment project over the weekend, only 77 persons were confirmed positive for the virus out of 2,156 tested across 16 local government areas of the state.

“We tested 359 children aged between 0-14 years old.

“76 out of the 77 victims have already been linked for treatment with various health facilities across the state.”

The team leader for Reaching Impact and Saturation Epidemic Control (RISE Nigeria), Dr. Joseph Chiegil commended the Taraba State government for the steps taken to ensure the elimination of HIV/AIDs in the state by 2030.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now