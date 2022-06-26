Police kills three suspected armed robbers in Delta

Police operatives in Delta on Thursday killed three suspected armed robbers and arrested one other in separate operations in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Warri.

Edafe said the three suspects were killed by operatives attached to the Ozoro Division in Isoko North and Orogun Division in Ughelli North Local Government Areas of the state.

He said: “On June 23, at about 0500hrs, the DPO, Ozoro, acting on a distress call that armed robbers were operating at Etereva Street, Ozoro in Isoko North LGA, mobilised and led a combined team of police and vigilantes to the scene.

“On arrival, the hoodlums engaged the team in a shootout, during which one of the armed robbers sustained bullet injuries, while the others escaped.

“The injured suspect later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at the hospital.



READ ALSO: Police rescues 13 kidnapped victims in Delta

“One cut-to-size single barrel gun, two expended cartridges and one laptop, were recovered from the suspects while a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.

“In the same vein, the DPO, Orogun Division, SP. Obonoh Ndem, after receiving a report of a robbery operation in the area led a team of police and vigilantes to the scene and engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel.

“Two of the suspected armed robbers sustained bullet wounds during the gun duel, while one Benedict Agbawara was arrested.

“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital, where they later died while receiving treatment.

“ Three locally-made cut-to-size guns, one live cartridge, and one motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now