Bode George calls for action as insecurity, kidnappings spike

Mounting anxieties over escalating insecurity in Nigeria has prompted a stark warning from veteran politician Chief Bode George on Monday.

In a statement, the former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) painted a grim picture of a nation teetering on the edge, with citizens increasingly asking, “What’s going on?”

George’s warning resonated with concerns about a recent spate of kidnappings that have instilled fear and uncertainty across the country. He cautioned that continued instability could be the “little push” that sends Nigeria careening towards disintegration.

His focus wasn’t solely on the immediate crisis. George also emphasized the pressing need for structural reforms, arguing that “the country must be restructured” to address the fundamental issues fueling insecurity.

The PDP chieftain said: “In the wake of the alarming escalation of insecurity and the recent waves of kidnappings terrorising Nigerians, it has become imperative for us to address the critical questions Nigerians are asking.”

Bode George continued: “The pertinent question Nigerians are asking today is: What exactly is going on in our country.

“Nigerians are looking to the government to instill security amidst the fear and atrocious crimes being committed in Nigeria, which is destroying the security and stability of our nation, making Nigeria very volatile and a threat to the personal safety of Nigerians.

“The sudden increase and high prevalence rate of innocent lives lost, suffered by Nigerian communities is not only tragic but has made it almost impossible to attract the much needed international economic investment that can only prevail in a politically stable environment.

“The fundamental duty of government, anywhere in the world, is the protection of lives and properties of its citizens.

“It also must put adequate well-coordinated security plans that prioritise national security and ensure an atmosphere; peaceful and conducive for its citizens.”

