Politics
Bode George calls for action as insecurity, kidnappings spike
Mounting anxieties over escalating insecurity in Nigeria has prompted a stark warning from veteran politician Chief Bode George on Monday.
In a statement, the former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) painted a grim picture of a nation teetering on the edge, with citizens increasingly asking, “What’s going on?”
George’s warning resonated with concerns about a recent spate of kidnappings that have instilled fear and uncertainty across the country. He cautioned that continued instability could be the “little push” that sends Nigeria careening towards disintegration.
His focus wasn’t solely on the immediate crisis. George also emphasized the pressing need for structural reforms, arguing that “the country must be restructured” to address the fundamental issues fueling insecurity.
Read Also: Afenifere, MBF counter Nothern Senators on 2024 budget, relocation of federal agencies
The PDP chieftain said: “In the wake of the alarming escalation of insecurity and the recent waves of kidnappings terrorising Nigerians, it has become imperative for us to address the critical questions Nigerians are asking.”
Bode George continued: “The pertinent question Nigerians are asking today is: What exactly is going on in our country.
“Nigerians are looking to the government to instill security amidst the fear and atrocious crimes being committed in Nigeria, which is destroying the security and stability of our nation, making Nigeria very volatile and a threat to the personal safety of Nigerians.
“The sudden increase and high prevalence rate of innocent lives lost, suffered by Nigerian communities is not only tragic but has made it almost impossible to attract the much needed international economic investment that can only prevail in a politically stable environment.
“The fundamental duty of government, anywhere in the world, is the protection of lives and properties of its citizens.
“It also must put adequate well-coordinated security plans that prioritise national security and ensure an atmosphere; peaceful and conducive for its citizens.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...