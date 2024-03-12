Bode George expelled himself from Lagos PDP, when he supported another party —Jandor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has denied stories making the rounds that he had expelled Chief Bode George from the party and taken control of the party’s leadership.

Rumours had been circulating on media platforms that Jandor had given George, a chieftain of the party and former Deputy National Chairman (South-West) of the PDP, along with some of his loyalists the boot and declared himself the leader of the party in the state.

But in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, Jandor emphatically denied expelling the elder statesman nor any member from the party as he has no such powers to do so.

He added that it was George and his loyalists that decided to dump the PDP by working against it during the elections.

“I did not expel them because I have no power to do so; I would rather say they expelled themselves when they declared for another party during the 2023 electioneering process,” Jandor said when the question was put to him.

“There is evidence on national TV both for the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

“When a supposed leader of a political party goes on national TV to say, ‘Don’t vote for the candidate of my party’, irrespective of what it is, it shows that the leader has gone to the other party.

“If the party they supported had won, they would have been part of the government today. I don’t have the power, and they never said they’d been expelled; they did it themselves.

“What we’re saying is that because you’ve declared openly, you have no say in this party,” he said.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, however, stressed that leaders of the party who openly declared for another candidate both during the presidential and governorship elections are no longer members of the party.

