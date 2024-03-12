Ogun Senator fumes against closed hearing in alleged budget padding scandal

A senator from Ogun State, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Sen Olamileken Adeola (Ogun West), on Tuesday, ignited controversy by calling for an open session to address allegations of “budget padding” in the 2024 national budget.

The senator, who reportedly expressed outrage during a closed-door session, has become the latest voice amplifying concerns about the spending plan.

Sen Adeola who was visibly angry in a high tone kept saying, “No closed door, let’s do it open.”

Senator Abdul Ningi had on Monday indicted the National Assembly for padding the 2024 budget with a whooping sum of N3tn.

Senator Ningi on Monday in a Press Conference told a journalist that he never said that the president was running two budgets but that the was an N3.7tn yet to be accounted for.

Ningi said, “At no time did I say Bola Ahmed Tinubu is implementing two budgets.

Read Also: EDO 2024: PDP in trouble as APC eyes Ogbeide-Ihama for post of running mate

“There was no time, at no time did I say Bola Tinubu was biased against the north. The Hausa version is there. At no time did I say Bola Ahmed Tinubu is implementing the N25tn budget.

“I said we have established beyond reasonable doubt that N25tn so far has nexus in the budget.

“That means that there is money, there is a project and then there is location. But we are yet to ascertain N3tn of that budget.

“We have established the N3tn of that budget, we have not established its location and the place.”

He explained further, “But I said going forward, the budget evaluation is ongoing. And I said lastly, the intention of the northern senators as regards budgetary allocation was to meet the Senate President with our findings and subsequently meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with our findings.

“So if one is questioning our desire to relate with Bola Tinubu, how will I say that the findings of the Northern Senators Forum will go to the Senate president and then to the president and commander-in-chief.”

The term “budget padding” refers to the alleged practice of inserting fictitious or unnecessary expenditures into the national budget. This can be done to benefit specific individuals, constituencies, or projects. While the exact details of the senator’s accusations remain undisclosed, their demand for an open session suggests potentially serious irregularities in the budget.

The call for transparency comes amidst heightened national scrutiny of the 2024 budget. Recent news cycles have been dominated by claims of N3 trillion (approximately $7.1 billion USD) in unaccounted-for funds. Senator Ningi, a prominent figure in the budget debate, has attempted to defend the allocation, insisting the funds are designated but not tied to specific projects yet.

However, his explanations have failed to quell suspicions. The Ogun senator’s demand for an open session adds fuel to the fire, potentially forcing a public showdown over the 2024 budget.

It remains to be seen how the Senate leadership will respond to the Ogun senator’s request. If granted, the open session could expose significant details about the alleged padding and spark further debate about the national budget.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now