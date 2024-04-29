Group condemns profiling of Fulani, warns against consequences

A civil society organization, the Fulbe Global Development and Rights Initiative (FGDRI), has sounded the alarm over what it describes as a dangerous and deliberate profiling of the Fulani ethnic group.

In a press conference held in Abuja over the weekend, the President-General of FGDRI, Dr. Salim Musa Umar, condemned the recent surge in negative stereotyping and stigmatization of Fulani people, particularly in the media and political circles.

According to him, the Fulani race currently face existential threat, calling upon well-meaning Nigerians to rise and avert impending genocide against the race, adding that over 156 Fulani were killed and 7,000 cattle killed in the first quarter of 2024 mostly in Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara Taraba and Niger States.

He said: “The Fulanis anywhere in this country and many other countries have become an easy prey and likely to be linked, compared or attached to all form of vices. The narrative that is being sold in Nigeria. Trying to pitch the Hausa man against the Fulani is not something we can fold our hands and watch.

“A Hausa man killing a Fulani man and a Fulani man killing a Hausa man is such a big challenge. All of them are Muslims in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and so many other states in Northern Nigeria and our revered fathers are keeping quiet.

The group cited recent examples of Fulani being unfairly targeted and blamed for various crimes, including banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism. They argued that this collective guilt and stigmatization of an entire ethnic group is not only unjust but also fuels hatred and violence.

“It’s high time we set up a committee that will take us to the Sultan to take leadership seriously and settle the Fulani and Hausa feud. As a race, we are facing existential threat, If a Fulani is not safe in Sokoto State, I don’t know where he will be safe in this country,” Umar stated.

He, however, admitted that there are what he described as “miscreants among the Fulani race committing crimes” likewise other ethnic groups, arguing that it is improper to generalise and profile all Fulanis to be criminals”.

“The criminals among us are not representing us, they are not our ambassadors, we didn’t ask them to go and do banditry or kidnapping on our behalf, they are criminals and must be identified as such, ” he stated.

The group called on the government, media, and civil society to urgently address this issue and promote inclusive and respectful dialogue, warning that the continued profiling of Fulani could have catastrophic consequences.

“We must learn from history and avoid the pitfalls of ethnic scapegoating,” Hassan emphasized. “We demand an end to this dangerous stereotyping and a commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity, “the FGDRI leader concluded.

