Metro
One feared dead as Hausa, Fulani clash in Ondo
One person was feared dead in a clash between some Hausa settlers and Fulani herdsmen in the Ogbese community, Akure North local government area of Ondo State on Wednesday.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, said eight shops were set ablaze by the warring parties during the clash.
She said the crisis which started on Tuesday evening degenerated into a full-blown crisis by Wednesday morning with many shops at the Ogbese market destroyed by the groups.
“There was a clash between Hausa and Fulani people in Ogbese. The police got a report that about eight shops were razed by fire at midnight with accusing fingers being pointed at a particular extraction,” Odunlami said.
