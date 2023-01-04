Truck crushes two NAF officers to death in Kwara

A trailer on Wednesday crushed two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officers to death in Kwara State.

An eyewitness to journalists the military personnel were crushed to death after the driver of a trailer lost control and rammed into them around Pasa bridge in Eyenkorin, about 200 meters from the NAF base.

He added that the driver of the truck attempted to escape after the incident but was shot in the legs by other officers at the scene.

The incident caused tension between the NAF personnel and residents of the community.

The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident and appealed for calm.

