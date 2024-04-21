APC guber primary: Party members beat Ondo commissioner for allegedly hiding result sheets

The Ondo State Commmissioner for Health, Dr Banjo Ajaka, was on Saturday, attacked and beaten up by aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the governorship primary election for allegedly hiding election result sheets.

The incident which occurred at Ugbo Ward 3, in the Ilaje local government area of the state, according to eyewitnesses, saw Ajaka beaten to a stupor by the party members and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

An eyewitness who narrated the episode to journalists, said the angry APC members who had demanded that the result sheets be produced, descended on Ajaka after the electoral officers said he was withholding the sheet.

“The Commissioner for Health, Ajaka, received a general beating in his home town as his name was mentioned by the INEC officers together with Aiyedatiwa camp, that compromised the system by removing the reporting sheet from the materials given to them,” he said.

READ ALSO:APC group alleges plot to rig guber primary in favour of Gov Aiyedatiwa

“The place was like the ocean of water for the supporters of Chief Olusola Oke. Ugbo Ward 3 people were seriously angry with the ugly situation as they all believed that it was time for Chief Olusola Oke to govern this state.”

The Commissioner who confirmed the incident, however, said he was attacked because of a false allegation that he was withholding result sheets.

He said the aggrieved party members descended on him while he was trying to explain that he was accused wrongly.

