Troops recover body of slain Fulani community leader in Bauchi

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have recovered the corpse of a Fulani community leader in Plateau State, Ardo Adamu Gabdo.

Suspected criminals killed Gabdo in the Panyam community, Mangu local government area of the state on September 24.

The OPHS Media Officer, Capt. James Oya, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Jos.

He said the body was recovered earlier on Thursday by operatives of the special task force in Bauchi State.

Oya said: “Based on credible intelligence from well-meaning locals, the remains of the missing Fulani leader have been discovered and recovered for burial.

“Our troops conducted the operations in the early hours of Thursday, October 5, and were able to identify and recover the remains of the body around Boi, along Pankshin – Bauchi Road in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“The body has since been handed over to the family for proper burial.

“This breakthrough was made possible through the continued community engagements employed by OPSH.”

