Troops kill 4 suspected IPOB members, recover AK rifles in Anambra

Troops of Joint Task Force in the South-East, code-named Operation UDO KA II, have killed four suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra State.

The acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

He said the troops encountered the irredentist group while on a routine patrol along the Orsumoghu-Ukpor Road on Thursday.

The spokesman said: “During the firefight, the gallant troops countered the ambush with superior firepower, neutralising one member of the irredentist group.

“Two AK-47 rifles were recovered at the scene of the firefight while others escaped into the nearby bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

“On further exploitation of the withdrawal route, three more bodies of IPOB/ESN members were recovered who died from gunshot wounds sustained during the firefight.”

