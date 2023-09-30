Tinubu vows to tackle poverty, insecurity in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday assured Nigerians his administration would come up with programmes and policies that would address poverty and insecurity in the country.

The president, who gave the assurance at the passing-out parade of cadets of 70 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State, Tinubu directed all heads of defence and security institutions in the country to work together and protect the country’s territorial integrity.

Represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the president said the programmes were part of his administration’s national defence and security strategy.

He stressed that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under his leadership was diligently working to improve its conflict management process in order to restore peace and stability in the sub-region.

Tinubu said: “We are implementing programmes and policies to empower our citizens to combat the challenges of poverty, criminality, and terrorism.

“From preparing for the food security crisis triggered by the Russian-Ukrainian war to responding to banditry attacks on farmers, natural flood disasters, and the repercussions of military coups, this administration has remained vigilant in devising solutions to mitigate their impact and enhance national security.

“I have directed all heads of defence and security institutions to unite in their efforts to protect our nation’s integrity and well-being, and as Chairman of the ECOWAS, we are diligently working to enhance our regional conflict management and development mechanisms.

“To forge a path towards greater peace, stability, and progress across West Africa and beyond is not negotiable.”

