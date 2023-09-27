Nigeria becoming ungovernable, poverty growing, Afenifere tells Tinubu

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has decried the never-ending insecurity in Nigeria, noting that the country was becoming ungovernable.

The Afenifere stated this after its meeting at Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

It lamented the growing harsh economic realities Nigerians were facing owing to the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as fuel.

The group also called on President Bola Tinubu to trim down the size of his cabinet in order to manage the limited resources in the country

A statement issued by its National Leader and Secretary, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Olusola Ebiseni, respectively, read: “The people of Nigeria are alarmed by the spate of insecurity in the country, where Nigerians are now mindlessly not sparing security agents in their numbers, with rescuing military aircraft brought down with impunity in Niger State, scores of university students abducted in Zamfara and are still with their abductors and fate unknown.

“Military officers were mowed down shamefully in Imo State. With hunger in their belly, Nigerians cannot sleep with the two eyes closed. Nigeria is becoming increasingly ungovernable and ungoverned, despite pretences.

“Since the removal of oil subsidy and other economic policies hastily pronounced without planning for the collateral effects, the Nigerian masses have been abysmally pauperised.

“Afenifere restates its commitment to welfare economics as opposed to the neo-liberal economic policies currently being pushed.

“The Federal Government needs to open up to Nigerians and those in power to come down from their ostentatious lifestyles.

“From the humongous number of 50 Ministers with an intractable number of aides, it is unacceptable that the people are being called upon to make further sacrifices.”

