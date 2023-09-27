Kano govt vows to petition tribunal judge over comments during ruling

The Kano State government says it will file a petition against one of the judges who gave a judgement that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf at the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for allegedly making disparaging and insulting comments about the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Kwankwasiyya political movement.

The State Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, who disclosed the resolve of the government during a press briefing on Tuesday, said the judge, Justice Benson Anya, who was a member of the three-member panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, had not only insulted the people of the state by wearing a red cap but also “insulted the late Malam Aminu Kano who was the champion of wearing a red cap in Kano, and patriotic citizens of Kano State.”

Dantiye said beyond the general insult, Anya also made comments deemed unedifying by referring to NNPP members as “red cap wearers”, “violent and terrorist cults”, “bandits” and “bitter losers” over a threat against the lives of the tribunal judges which was issued by the former Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Aliyu, who was promptly fired by Yusuf.

Dantiye noted that the state government found it condescending that a judge could come “to Kano and abuse Malam Aminu Kano.”

The Information Commissioner added that the government was interested in knowing whether Anya was right to use his personal sentiments and quash the victory of the governor.

“A judge cannot just sit down because of unfounded death threats to be impartial in our judgement. This clearly showed to us that you are not being fair and just in this election verdict,” he said.

“The Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) and other appropriate channels are there. We will file a petition against him.

“We will make sure that he pays for what he has done. We will explore all options for the unnecessary abuse.

“While we know the judgement is dead on arrival, we will not slow down in promoting the dividends of democracy to the good people of Kano State.

“Nothing will scare or slow us down. We are determined to make up all the promises made to the good people of Kano.

“As you are all aware, our legal representatives are on course to go for appeal as instructed by the Governor which we are confident of reclaiming our mandate,” Dantiye said.

