Kano tribunal judges stay away from court, deliver judgment via zoom

Fearing for their safety, the judges of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal have elected to stay away from court but instead deliver their judgment via Zoom.

The tribunal had earlier scheduled Wednesday to deliver judgment in a petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Also, reports from Kano indicated that journalists, lawyers, party members and many others were denied access into the court.

The Secretariat of the tribunal had also said that there would be no live broadcast of the judgment and that the few journalists admitted into the court would not make use of smartphones or cameras.

When the proceedings commenced, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, Chairman of the three-member panel, spoke via Zoom.

Ripples Nigeria reports that a commissioner in the state had threatened the judges with death if their verdict went against the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

The governor has since sacked him.

