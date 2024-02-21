Politics
Kano Assembly orders three agencies to refund N260m misappropriated funds
The Kano State House of Assembly has ordered three agencies, the Kano State Road Traffic Agency, Kano State Primary Health Care Agency and Kano Printing Press, to refund the sum of N260 million allegedly misappropriated by them.
Speaker of the Assembly, Jibril Falgore, who issued the order during plenary on Tuesday, accused the three agencies of misappropriating allocations and revenue they generated.
The House also adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Public Accounts and cautioned all ministries, agencies and parastatals to comply with due diligence on public finance or face sanctions.
Earlier during the plenary, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Account, and member representing Fagge Constituency, Mohammed Tukur, who presented the 2021 audited public account, expressed concern over what he described as financial ‘iniquity’ in government agencies.
Tukur narrated how funds for COVID-19 and social welfare programmes were not released while the construction of 100 pit toilets with an estimated budget of N200m secured 100 per cent capitalisation.
The lawmaker lamented a situation where the previous state administration refused to approve the audit of public accounts for six years, leaving behind a backlog of unaudited public expenditures.
