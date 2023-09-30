News
Olubadan urges organised labour to shelve planned strike
The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Saturday, appealed with the organised labour to shelve the planned nationwide strike.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the end of the joint National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike beginning from October 3 over the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and other policy initiatives of the current administration.
In his message on Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary issued in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant on Media, Mr. Oladele Ogunsola, the Olubadan urged the labour leadership to have a re-think on the strike.
He urged the organised labour to explore ways of resolving the dispute with the Federal Government instead of the planned strike.
Oba Balogun said: “The labour leaders should prevail on their members to bear with the present administration, with the mindset that no problem could be solved with another problem.
He equally urged the federal government not to overstretch Nigerians and called for tangible measures to reassure the citizens that President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda was truly for real.
READ ALSO: Labour unions shun last minute moves by govt to stop strike
The monarch added: “I plead for dialogue between labour and government, and in dialoguing; there should be openness and understanding.
“Let us bear in mind that where two elephants fight, it is the grass there that suffers.
“Let’s be mindful of the effect of a total paralysis on our battered economy.
“Consider the sick, the pupils and students from our nursery schools to the universities, among several others, who will bear the brunt.
“I want our labour leaders to cast their minds back to the last prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the effect on our students.
“How do we compensate for the loss of a whole academic session in the lives of the affected students?
“Such loss is eternal because it is not possible to wind back the hands of the clock. That’s just an example.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...