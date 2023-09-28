Nigerian govt urges labour to embrace dialogue, suspend strike

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) not to abandon dialogue in the quest for better welfare for their members.

The Council also appealed to the unions to suspend its planned indefinite strike scheduled to start on October 3.

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, stated this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting in Abuja.

He said the country was at a very critical moment in its history, adding that some states took over such labour crisis when they assumed office on May 29.

The governor noted that such states just resolved the crisis and would be unfair for the labour to return to another industrial action.

He stressed that the planned strike would have an immense effect on the economy of the states and the Federal Government.

Mutfwang said the NEC expressed genuine concern about the situation in the country and appealed for calm and patience among Nigerians.

The NLC and the TUC had at the end of the joint National Executive Council meeting earlier in the week declared an indefinite strike beginning from next Tuesday over the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and other policy initiatives of the current administration.

The governor said: “The National Economic Council (NEC) deliberated on the planned indefinite strike by the National leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to proceed on an indefinite strike on October 3, 2023.

“The council noted further the implications of the planned strike on the economy and the nation and thus urged members to continue to engage with the leadership of their respective states.

“It appeals to them to suspend the action and to continue on the path of dialogue with the Federal Government. This is the appeal of the council.”

He said NEC appreciated the concerns raised by the NLC on the welfare of Nigerians, adding that the council appealed for time to enable the federal government to address the concerns.

“We also believe that President Bola Tinubu will be addressing the nation on October 1, and some of the concerns of labour will be appropriately addressed in the president’s speech.

“It is therefore important to note that it’s a federation issue, so whatever happens the labour is represented in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“And NEC is appealing that discussion should continue at the state levels because there will be peculiarities as to the issues to be addressed concerning the demands of labour and therefore dialogue is the way to go,” Mutfwang added.

