Strike: NLC dismisses claim of agreement with Nigerian govt

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dismissed the claim of an agreement with the Federal Government on the planned indefinite strike.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had at the end of the joint National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike beginning from October 3 over the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and other policy initiatives of the current administration.

The Congress’ Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, made the clarification in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He was reacting to a statement allegedly issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Olajide Oshundun, on the agreement between both parties to suspend the strike.

Upah said there were inconsistencies in the statement which include the proposed strike and the illegal occupation of the secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He said: “Accordingly, we find it necessary to make clarifications. Firstly, we do not have any agreement with the government to suspend the planned strike action.

“Neither do we have any date for a meeting with the government that may lead to the suspension of the proposed strike.

“While we do not intend to demean or minimise the office of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, this matter is beyond the ministry.

“This should have been obvious to them during our most recent meeting.”

He, therefore, commended the role played by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr. Simon Lalong in securing the release of the executives of the NURTW from unlawful detention by the police.

Upah added: “We take exception to the ministry describing these executives as factional leaders.

“They were lawfully elected into office. We still find it necessary to advise the police and those elements behind their travails to desist from this despicable and shameful conduct.

“They are advised to retrace their steps. If democracy is to be of meaning to us, then we should resist the urge or temptation for impunity. Enough is enough.”

