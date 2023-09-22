NLC confirms release of NURTW leaders from police custody

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has confirmed the release of the four leaders of the Nigeria Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) by the Nigeria Police.

NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, who confirmed the release on Friday in Abuja, said the NURTW officials were released on Thursday night after staying for more than a month in custody.

Those released were the National President, Tajudeen Baruwa, General Secretary, Anthony Chukudi, Olayi Odion, National Trustee and Principal Assistant Secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi.

It would be recalled that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC, had during its meeting on Aug. 31, condemned the action of the police and called for the release of the NURTW leadership.

