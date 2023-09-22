Two brothers declared wanted by EFCC over alleged N330m fraud in Delta

Two blood brothers identified as Faith and Emmanuel Onoja, have been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged fraud N330 million.

The anti-graft agency in a statement on Friday, said the siblings who are both from Ughelli South local government area of Delta State, are wanted for allegedly defrauding several people of various sums of money running into millions.

The statement which was issued by the agency spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the brothers who are 55 and 44 years old respectively, were residents of Warri in the state.

EFCC arrests 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Delta

“Faith Onoja’s last known address is Close to Celestial Church, Ekrovie new layout, old Egini road, Orhuehorun, Delta State, while Emmanuel’s last known address is No 6. Jasmison Street, NPDC/ND Western Estate, Warri, Delta State,” the statement reads.

“Anybody with useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the commission’s offices nationwide,” the statement added.

