Zamfara police arrests two brothers over murder of VON journalist

The police in Zamfara State have arrested two brothers for alleged complicity in the murder of a journalist with the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Hamisu Danjigba, whose corpse was discovered inside a soak away pit on Wednesday after he had been declared missing.

The Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yazid Abubakar, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects, Bilal Haruna and Mansur Haruna, were arrested on Friday and are currently being detained at the Tudun Wada Police Station in Gusau town, the state capital.

Abubakar who spoke to journalists at the State Police Command headquarters in Gusau, said the suspects are the sons of late Danjigba’s elder brother, Malam Haruna, and that both of them were staying in late Danjigba’s house in Samaru area, before the incident happened.

“There were series of complaints by the late Danjigba on the unruly behaviour of the two suspects who were his elder brother’s children,” Abubakar said.

“When Danjigba was declared missing last Saturday, many people were of the view that he was kidnapped by bandits. There was also a text message which was sent by an unknown person, demanding the sum of N1m from his family as part payment before announcing the final ransom on Friday.

“The family and friends struggled to know the whereabouts of Danjigba without success until on Wednesday when his dead body which was dumped in a soakaway behind his house in Samaru area of Gusau started to decompose and became fully exposed to the surrounding.

“The soakaway was immediately dug out where late Danjigba was found with several cuts on his body.

“Two prime suspects close to late Danjigba’s family were apprehended by police officers in relation to his brutal murder. They are Bilal Haruna and Mansur Haruna, who are brothers and children of the deceased’s older brother. Investigation into the matter is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court once investigation is concluded.”

