Immigration CG orders probe of alleged assault on journalist, Oyo traffic officers

Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, has ordered an immediate probe into an allegation of assault of a journalist, Seun Falomo, as well as personnel of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYSRTMA) by some immigration officers.

Nandap who gave the order in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Udo, said that the NIS would not hesitate to sanction any of its officers and men who violated the law and code of conduct of the service.

The order came after viral news reports alleged that some Immigration officers had assaulted the journalist who works for Galaxy Television as well as personnel of the OYSRTMA at different locations.

Reports of the incident indicated that officials of OYSRTMA had apprehended a retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI) at the Onipepeye area along Old Ife Road, for allegedly violating traffic rules.

The arrest of the retired Immigration officer reportedly led to a fracas which escalated when Immigration officers at the nearby Zone ‘F’ Headquarters of the NIS in Ibadan came into the fracas.

“I have ordered a thorough investigation into the case, and we have, however, swung into action to uncover the facts behind the fracas,” Nandap said in the statement.

She, however, appealed to the general public for understanding while also seeking a sustained collaboration with other sister agencies of government at all levels.

The NIS boss also reaffirmed her commitment to upholding professionalism and integrity in delivering on NIS’ core mandates of border security and migration management.

