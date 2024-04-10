News
Gov Ododo confirms arrest of some suspected killers of 25 Kogi villagers
The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, said on Wednesday some suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings at Agojeju-Odo and Abejukolo communities in the Omala local government area of the state.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on April 4 attacked the two communities, killed 25 persons, and injured several others.
Ododo, who spoke with journalists shortly after observing his prayer at Okene Eid-el Praying Ground, said investigations into the incident are ongoing.
He said: “The crisis in Omala Local Government Area has not just started today but has been there for some years now and we will do our best to make sure that peace is fully restored in the area.
READ ALSO: Herdsmen invade Kogi community, kill scores, raze houses
“As I speak with you, some suspected persons have been arrested; investigations are ongoing, and they are giving us useful information.
“As soon as we are done with the investigations, the report will be made public and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.”
The governor commiserated with relatives of those killed in the crisis and restated the government’s commitment to provide support for those injured and others whose houses were destroyed in the attack.
He urged Muslims in the state to sustain the lessons learnt in the holy month of Ramadan.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...