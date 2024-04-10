News
Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, dies in Anambra boat mishap
Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo aka “Jnr Pope,” on Wednesday died in a boat accident in Anambra State.
A filmmaker, Samuel Olatunji, who confirmed the news on his Instagram page, said the actor with three others were involved in the accident on Anam River while going to a movie location.
He wrote: “Junior Pope passes on.
“Sad day for Nollywood. Four actors including Jnr Pope fell into the Anam River on their way to the location and their bodies have been recovered.
“What a sad day for Nollywood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Multiple sources confirmed this sad development to us.”
Junior Pope joined the Nollywood industry in 2006 and started attending movie auditions as well as acting minor characters in movies.
He played the role of a bodyguard, palace attendant, and servant in movies.
In 2007, he rose to fame after acting in the Nollywood blockbuster movie, “Secret Adventures,” a movie directed by Tchidi Chikere.
The deceased acted in more than 150 Nollywood movies including, “Secret Adventures,” “Mad Sex,” “Bitter Generation,” “Vengeance of Bullet,” “The Cat,” “The Generals,” and “Wrong Initiation,” among others.
