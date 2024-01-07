NIWA confirms eight dead, 38 rescued in Anambra boat mishap

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has confirmed eight persons dead and 38 others rescued in a boat mishap in Anambra State.

The NIWA General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Jibril Darda’u, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja.

He said the incident occurred at Umumu Anam in Anambra West local government area between Thursday and Friday.

The state police command had earlier confirmed that five persons died in the incident.

The spokesman said: “The authority sincerely commiserates with the families and friends of the deceased and prayed to God to grant rest to their souls.

“Preliminary reports indicated that the “wooden engine boat rammed into a snag on the water channel and capsized with at least 50 passengers on board.

“From the records, eight persons were confirmed dead at the scene, while 38 others were rescued immediately.

“The sad incident involved a passenger boat travelling from Idah in Kogi to Onitsha in Anambra.

“Upon the receipt of the sad report, relevant personnel from the Marine Department were deployed for rescue, recovery, and proper investigation.

“The recovery efforts are ongoing and the authority will provide detailed information to the public as soon as the field officers report back to the headquarters.”

