Reps re-invite NNPC, NIMASA, NIWA CEOs in oil theft probe

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating crude oil theft on Saturday re-invited the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Melee Kyari, and others.

Also re-invited by the panel are the CEOs of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA),

The committee had last week summoned the heads of the aforementioned organisations to explain efforts put in place to check oil theft and other economic crimes in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhassan Rurum, gave the order during the day’s hearing in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Asari Dokubo blames military for oil theft in Niger Delta

He said the heads of the agencies must appear in person on September 11.

Rurum expressed concern that heads of the agencies invited by the committee did not appear but sent their directors as representatives.

He said most of the invited CEOs wrote to the committee and asked for permission to be represented by their subordinates on the grounds of ill-health.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now