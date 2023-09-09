Wike dismisses report on invitation of EFCC to probe ex-FCT minister

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed a report on the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate his predecessor, Muhammad Bello, over alleged irregularities in the award of contracts in the ministry.

Reports emerged during the week that the former Rivers State governor invited the anti-graft agencies over alleged contract fraud in the ministry.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Press in his Office, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister described the reports as baseless.

The statement read: “We categorically and unequivocally state that these reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever.

“The FCT Minister, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, has indeed expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, amongst other observations which he very publicly expressed.

“However, at no point did he contemplate or authorize any action by anyone within or outside the FCT Administration to invite the EFCC or ICPC to investigate the former FCT Minister in connection with these or any other matters.

“The online story in question is nothing more than a product of the imagination of its authors and is clearly designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion among the general public.

“We view such misinformation with great concern and urge the public and well-meaning Nigerians to exercise caution and discernment when encountering such unfounded reports.

“The FCT Minister remains focused on his responsibilities to ensure the efficient and transparent administration of the Federal Capital Territory. Any actions or decisions taken by the FCTA in this regard will be communicated through official channels and in accordance with due process.

“We hereby advise the general public to disregard the story in its entirety, as it is nothing but a deliberate attempt to spread fake news and create unnecessary tensions.

“Barr. Nyesom Wike remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in the discharge of his duties and remains committed to building the FCT of our collective dreams.”

