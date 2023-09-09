North-East governors order military to kill unrepentant Boko Haram insurgents

The North-East Governors’ Forum on Saturday directed the military to kill the Boko Haram insurgents that failed to surrender in the region.

The Chairman of the North-East Governors’ Forum, Babagana Zulum of Borno, made the call at the 8th meeting of the forum in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Zulum, who commended the military for the relative peace in the region, charged the troops to smoke the remnants of the insurgents who refused to surrender from their hideout.

He said: “Let me use this auspicious occasion to commend our brave military in the fight against the insurgency which remains unquestionable while their determination to succeed is very glaring.

“No doubt, they have considered and acted upon a wide range of options in the fight against terrorism, thereby recording tremendous progress which has clearly indicated that the end to the insurgency in the sub-region is fast approaching.

“I want to call on the Nigerian military to reach into the enclaves of the insurgents who are not ready to lay down their arms. We must pursue them to their hideouts in the remote nooks and crannies and neutralise those who refuse to surrender.”

The governor, who decried the negative effect of insurgency in the North-East, said efforts to improve the socio-economic activities in the region would be slowed down until the terrorists were subdued.

He also called for the Federal Government’s intervention in the North-East following last year’s flood which devastated infrastructure in the region.

“I urge us to collectively strategise and develop new adaptable farming methods to mitigate the impact of the low rainfall on crop cultivation this farming season.

“Therefore, there is the need for us to focus more on irrigation farming this time around more than ever before.

“I urge the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) to focus on the support for irrigation farming in the sub-region in addition to its key mandate of providing critical infrastructure for the sustainable development of the sub-region,” Zulum added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now