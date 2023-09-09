Boko Haram insurgency inflicted $9bn damages in North-East — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima said on Saturday Boko Haram insurgency had inflicted damages to the tune of $ 9 billion in the North-East.

Shettima, according to a statement issued by the Director of Information in his office, Mr. Olusola Abiola, stated this while inaugurating the distribution of palliatives in the North-East.

He also performed the official groundbreaking for the construction of the 22.5km Jere Bowl road network covering Jere and Mafa local government areas in Borno, undertaken by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

He said Borno alone suffered $6.8 billion in losses due to the insurgency.

The Vice President said: “Boko Haram insurgency had inflicted damages in the North-East to the tune of $9 billion.

“There are similar destructions across Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, and Taraba. If North-East of Nigeria was to be treated as a nation, we are poorer than Chad, Afghanistan and Niger.”

READ ALSO: Shettima hopeful new service chiefs will end Boko Haram attacks

The former Borno State governor urged the NEDC to expand the scope of its interventions in the region to cover more road projects regardless of their status.

He added: “I want to urge the NEDC board to expand the scope of its intervention to cover more road projects across the northeast region, including Gombe-Bauchi, Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu and Gujiba-Biu roads, among many others.

“Though these roads are regarded as Trunk A roads and they will eventually be used by Nigerians, particularly the people of the North-East.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now