Politics
Our initiatives already yielding tangible results —VP Shettima
Vice President of Nigeria Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s economic initiatives during his first 100 days in office had been successful.
The assertion was made by Shettima to a variety of banking and finance industry stakeholders at the start of the 16th Annual Banking and Finance Conference with the topic “Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Empowerment: The Role of The Financial Services Industry.”
Read Also: VP Shettima outlines Nigerian govt’s plans to tackle insecurity in northern region
He pointed out that state and federal governments received sizeable allocations as a result of the elimination of the petrol subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate.
Shettima’s remarks came barely three weeks after the National Economic Council, which he chairs, approved N5bn for states and the Federal Capital Territory to procure food items for distribution to the poor in their respective domains.
“I must announce with pride that our decisions are already yielding tangible results, with both state and federal governments now enjoying more substantial allocations,” the VP noted.
While noting that the funds promised a direct and positive impact on the lives of Nigerians, Shettima said without the serially unaccounted fuel subsidies, Nigeria can now redirect her savings towards more deserving causes.
“We envision a future where no leader can resort to the tired excuse of ‘scarcity of funds’ to evade completion of projects or delayed salary payments.
“Nigeria is crafting a story where the welfare of our people takes precedence, and financial accountability reigns supreme,” he added.
