Nigerian govt unveils ‘Pulaku Initiative’ to curb farmer-herder clashes

The Federal Government has revealed plans to launch a large-scale resettlement programme known as the ‘Pulaku Initiative’ aimed at addressing the root causes of farmer-herder clashes in the country and fostering national unity.

Vice President Kashim Shettima who inaugurated a steering committee to coordinate the implementation of the initiative at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, said the initiative was in fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to improve the lives of all Nigerians.

Shettima noted that the word ‘Pulaku’ which is also called the “Fulani code of conduct,” is an integral cultural and ethical value system specific to the Fulani people.

The steering committee which is chaired by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has representatives of governors of states mostly affected by farmer-herder clashes as members.

Other members of the committee include the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyariz, representatives of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), BUA Group, Dangote Group and the Director General of NEMA, among others.

While speaking during the inauguration of the committee, Shettima said the project must be seen as an emergency to tackle a challenge that has threatened the fabric of Nigeria.

In a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President said:

“It serves as a testament to the fulfilment of the promises made by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The aim is to create an environment where the prosperity of our people is not just a distant dream but a tangible and achievable reality.

“This comprehensive approach reflects our dedication to fostering sustainable development and improving the lives of all citizens.

“This initiative will address a challenge that has persisted across various generations and demands our collective resolve, our optimum sense of justice, and our unconditional compassion.

“This is not merely a response; it is a call to action. We are here because each of our programmes or policies will falter unless we get to the root of the dysfunctions we have inherited,” the VP assured.

“The Pulaku resettlement is a national commitment to confront a threat that has fuelled distrust and conflicts within communities and across the boundaries of our federation.

“This non-kinetic solution is not designed to compensate any particular group or region. Therefore, we must cast aside any notion of divisive regionalism and see the Pulaku initiative for what it truly is—a practical response to a shared challenge,” he added.

According to the terms of the committee, the ‘Pulaku initiative’ will initially focus on seven states that have been seriously affected by farmer-herder conflicts.

The states include Sokoto, Kebbi, Benue, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, and Kaduna States.

“The selection of these states is a deliberate and strategic approach. The aim is to generate ripple effects that will not only revitalize communities but also lay the groundwork for a more inclusive and cohesive Nigeria,” Shettima explained the idea of focusing on the seven states.

The initiative will also revitalise the communities through the construction of residences, roads, schools, and essential facilities.

Shettima further urged all stakeholders to embrace the initiative with open hearts and minds.

“Let our legacy be measured not in the structures we build but in the lives we uplift, the unity we restore, and the collective strength of a nation rising above its challenges.”

