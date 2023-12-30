Tinubu resolute in ending reign of terror in South-East by self-serving criminals —Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated the resolve of the President Bola Tinubu administration to do everything to end the ‘reign of terror’ in Nigeria’s South-East fueled by those he called self-serving criminals taking advantage of the security situation to foster their political agenda.

Shettima who conveyed the president‘s resolve when he unveiled the Peace in South East Project initiated by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu in Bende, Abia State, on Friday, said with plans being put in place by the Tinubu-led government, insecurity in the South-East would soon be a thing of the past.

“The problem we are here to solve as a community, as an Umunna, is a creation of self-serving criminals who do not represent the interests of the Ndi-Igbo and Nigerians,” Shettima said.

“The approach is the most beautiful I have seen so far. We need to build bridges, there is a need for a handshake; that way, those that have not been radicalised can be captured,” he stated.

In a statement at the end of the event by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said Tinubu was concerned about the development and was “determined to deploy all available resources to eliminate the purveyors of falsehoods and propaganda that have become weapons against Nigeria’s unity.”

The statement titled, ‘Tinubu poised to end reign of terror in South-East – Shettima,’ said:

“His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, has been concerned about the extensive economic devastation inflicted by non-state actors on this beautiful region since we took office.

“He is acutely aware that our commitment to Nigeria’s future remains incomplete as long as we grapple with the sinister operations of economic saboteurs who masquerade as advocates for Ndigbo.

“That’s why he’s determined to utilise all available resources to ensure that the peace we’re establishing in this region is not cosmetic, and we can’t guarantee it unless all of us see through the falsehoods and propaganda that have become weapons against our unity.

“The problem we are here to solve as a community, as an Umunna, is a creation of self-serving criminals who do not represent the interests of the Ndi-Igbo and Nigerians.

“Mr. President knows this better than all of us, and that’s why he has never held any group accountable for the infractions of law-breaking individuals who identify as their members. This, I believe, is the democracy we have all chosen.

“Today, we stand united to firmly declare: enough is enough. The Tinubu administration shall not rest until it fulfills its pledge to mitigate the crisis it inherited,” Shettima stated.

