Yoruba war general, OPC leader, Gani Adams, seeks govs’ permission to go after monarchs’ killers

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has sparked debate by seeking permission from South-West governors to confront those responsible for the recent killings of three Yoruba monarchs.

This request, outlined in an open letter to Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji on Tuesday, raised questions about traditional authority, security roles, and potential escalation.

Adams, a Yoruba leader holding a historically title which translates to a ‘war general’ claims to possess the “capacity and network” to address these security concerns.

He emphasized the cooperation of elected governors, the current “Chief Security Officers” of their states, contrasting it with historical practices where the Aare Ona Kakanfo sought permission from the Alaafin of Oyo.

Adams mentions the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), a group he leads, and 13 other associated groups as potential forces available to combat “undesirable elements.”

The letter reads in part, “I told them that as the Aare Ona Kakanfo, I have the capacity and the network to deal with enemies of Yoruba land. But, I reminded them that even in the days of yore, the Aare Ona Kakanfo must get permission from the Alaafin of Oyo before embarking on any conquest.

“Now, we are in the 21st century, elected governors are the Chief Security Officers of their respective states. For me to move against enemies of Yoruba in this land, I will need their permission and cooperation.

“Aside the Oodua Peoples Congress, which has solid networks in all the wards, villages, towns and cities in Yoruba land, I also control 13 other groups working with the OPC.

“We already have the troops and logistics to flush out undesirable elements in the land but I need the permission of our governors.”

Adams’ proposal highlights the complex security challenges in the region and the ongoing search for effective solutions.

While the governors’ responses remain unknown, the issue of tackling insecurity through collaboration or independent action by traditional groups continues to generate debate.

As this situation unfolds, clarity regarding roles, accountability, and respect for legal processes will be crucial.

