‘Don’t repeat mistake of 1970s’, Gani Adams warns Simon Ekpa against planned sit-at-home in Lagos

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has reacted to a threat by self-proclaimed Prime Minister of Biafran Republic Government In Exile, Simon Ekpa, to declare a two-week sit-at-home in Lagos.

The Finland-based Ekpa, a factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had in a statement on Thursday, said a two-week sit-at-home would be imposed in Lagos at the end of the one he ordered in the South-East which is scheduled to commence on July 31st as part of actions to demand the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

But while reacting to the threat in a statement on Saturday, the former leader of the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC), called on Ekpa to perish such thoughts as he would be “repeating the mistake of the 1970s.”

Adams warned that as the South-West is not part of the Biafra Republic, such an order would be resisted by the Yorubas.

He added that it was preposterous for “outsiders to dictate or impose their agenda on people of other regions who they cohabit with as residents.”

“I can’t go to the South-East now and say I want to decide for the people of that region. So, it is not possible to import the South-East agenda into Yorubaland. It would be counter-productive. We advise him (Ekpa) to drop that idea,” he said in the statement.

“He should not try that. The South-West is not Biafra Republic. Any attempt to impose the Biafra Republic agenda will be resisted. He should desist from repeating the mistake of the 1970s. He should be very, very careful.

“They are entitled to their opinion, but South-West is not their Biafran region. He should be very, very careful,” Adams warned.

