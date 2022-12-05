Biafran group declares sit-at-home from Dec 9-14, threatens to kill anyone seen outside (Video)

A group which claims to fight for the creation of a Biafran Republic has declared a sit-at-home in the South East from December 9th through to the 14th, warning that anyone seen outside on those days would be killed.

In a trending video released with no mention of its name or location, the group advised people in ‘Biafraland’ to stock the food stuff they need in their homes that will last them for the days of the sit-at-home as any attempt to step out of their homes would be met with death.

In the 1 minute, 42 seconds video, a voice is heard saying the group would summarily kill anyone who flauts the stay at home order, warning that anyone who disobeys the warning will pay with their lives.

“The information is that from December 9, December 10, December 11, December 12, December 13 and December 14, nobody should be seen outside. It is sit-at-home,” the announcer said.

Continuing further, the voice said:

“Use this time till December 8, buy everything you will need. Stay in your house, if you come outside, you will die. Mark my word… mark my word.

“This sit-at-home is In Biafraland, we are not talking about the whole of Nigeria, we are talking about Biafraland.

“Buy everything that will sustain you for the few days we are talking about and stay safe in your house… stay safe in your house, stay safe in your house,” he repeated for emphasis.

“Don’t come outside or you will die. I repeat, December 9, December 10, December 11, December 12, December 13and December 14, it is sit-at-home days for Biafrans. If you come outside, you will die. Don’t say we did not warn you,” he concluded.

It is not however clear if the group is an affiliate of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or has the endorsement of the group or its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to declare a sit-at-home in the South East.

