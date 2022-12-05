Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, December 5, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. FLOODS: SERAP sues Buhari for failure to probe ‘missing trillions of ecological funds’

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to probe the spending of trillions of ecological funds by governments at all levels from 2001 to date.Read more

2. Atiku claims PDP reduced poverty throughout its 16 years in power

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for accusing the party of impoverishing Nigerians during its 16-year reign in the country.Read more

3. INEC blames Nat’l Assembly for its inability to prosecute electoral offenders

Barely three months to the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed its failure to prosecute electoral offenders on the inability of the National Assembly to pass the National Electoral Offences Commission Bill, 2022.Read more

4. Wike declares Rivers ‘No-Go Area’ for APC, LP, others, backs PDP to win

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the Labour Party (LP) and other political parties in the country not to waste money and resources campaigning in the state as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have a clean sweep of the state in next year’s elections.Read more

5. Zamfara APC, police explain arrest of PDP members

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the State Police Command have given reasons why some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state were arrested last week.Read more

6. Rise in dollar rate, four other ways new naira will affect Nigerians, economy

Penultimate Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the new naira redesigned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

7. In 2023 manifesto, Peter Obi plans apprenticeship system, exchange rate liberalization

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday released his economic plans for Nigerians with a focus on running a production-centered economy driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialization.Read more

8. Taskforce arrests man for alleged N5m fraud in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, have arrested one Adeshola Abiodun for alleged N5million fraud in the state.Read more

9. Three die in Delta auto crash

At least three persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the East-West road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday.Read more

10. Senegal out of World Cup as England win to set up France quarter-final

The Teranga Lions of Senegal have crashed out of the FIFA World Cup after losing 3-0 to England in a round of 16 clash on Sunday.Read more

