Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 27, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. 2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor, flays APC for closing markets for Tinubu’s rally
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), has denounced the ruling APC’s decision to close all major markets in the state in an effort to coerce the traders there to attend a planned campaign rally.Read more
2. INEC bans campaigns in places of worship, cautions parties against use of abusive words
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned political parties from conducting campaigns in places of worship.Read more
3. CJN denies speaking on Makinde’s membership of G5 in PDP
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has distanced himself from the statement credited to him on the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s membership of the G5 in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more
4. NNPP national treasurer, Ningi, quits party
The National Treasurer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Shehu Barau Ningi, has quit the party.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 19, 2022
5. Calls for South-East Presidency justified but unrealistic –PDP PCC spokesman
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that the agitation for a South-East presidency is morally right and timely.Read more
6. Nigerians’ rush for foreign trips, studies behind Naira’s struggle – Emefiele
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has blamed the growing request for foreign school fees and travelling by Nigerians as one of the causes of the Naira struggle.Read more
7. Agric sector yet to reach potential despite CBN’s N1tn interventions
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the agricultural sector continues to struggle despite the massive intervention in the sector.Read more
8. Gunmen kill security guards in Ondo
Gunmen on Friday killed two security guards in different locations at Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.Read more
9. Police arrests fake medical doctor in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested a fake medical doctor in the state.Read more
10. World Cup: Messi helps Argentina beat Mexico, Lewandowski nets dream goal
Lionel Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.Read more
