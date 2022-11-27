Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 27, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor, flays APC for closing markets for Tinubu’s rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), has denounced the ruling APC’s decision to close all major markets in the state in an effort to coerce the traders there to attend a planned campaign rally.Read more

2. INEC bans campaigns in places of worship, cautions parties against use of abusive words

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned political parties from conducting campaigns in places of worship.Read more

3. CJN denies speaking on Makinde’s membership of G5 in PDP

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has distanced himself from the statement credited to him on the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s membership of the G5 in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

4. NNPP national treasurer, Ningi, quits party

The National Treasurer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Shehu Barau Ningi, has quit the party.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 19, 2022

5. Calls for South-East Presidency justified but unrealistic –PDP PCC spokesman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that the agitation for a South-East presidency is morally right and timely.Read more

6. Nigerians’ rush for foreign trips, studies behind Naira’s struggle – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has blamed the growing request for foreign school fees and travelling by Nigerians as one of the causes of the Naira struggle.Read more

7. Agric sector yet to reach potential despite CBN’s N1tn interventions

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the agricultural sector continues to struggle despite the massive intervention in the sector.Read more

8. Gunmen kill security guards in Ondo

Gunmen on Friday killed two security guards in different locations at Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.Read more

9. Police arrests fake medical doctor in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested a fake medical doctor in the state.Read more

10. World Cup: Messi helps Argentina beat Mexico, Lewandowski nets dream goal

Lionel Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now