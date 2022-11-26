INEC bans campaigns in places of worship, cautions parties against use of abusive words

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned political parties from conducting campaigns in places of worship.

The commission, in its just-released guidelines ahead of 2023 elections, also prohibited the use of abusive language and hate speech.

The commission said only security agencies posted to campaign venues are authorized to be in possession of arms.

The statement read in part: “No political campaign shall hold in places designated as religious centres, police stations and public offices.

“Political campaign shall not involve the use of abusive languages or any form of hate speech.

“State apparatus including the media shall not be employed to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate at any election.”

