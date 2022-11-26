Politics
INEC bans campaigns in places of worship, cautions parties against use of abusive words
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned political parties from conducting campaigns in places of worship.
The commission, in its just-released guidelines ahead of 2023 elections, also prohibited the use of abusive language and hate speech.
The commission said only security agencies posted to campaign venues are authorized to be in possession of arms.
Read also:Despite its ruling, court admits it’s late for INEC to resume voters’ registration
The statement read in part: “No political campaign shall hold in places designated as religious centres, police stations and public offices.
“Political campaign shall not involve the use of abusive languages or any form of hate speech.
“State apparatus including the media shall not be employed to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate at any election.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...