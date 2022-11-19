Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 19, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC to print 187m ballot papers for 2023 presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will print a total of 187million ballot papers for the 2023 presidential election.Read more

2. 2023: Atiku, Okowa meet Jonathan in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday night in Abuja.Read more

3. 2023: Nigerian govt deploys security operatives at INEC facilities nationwide

The Federal Government, on Thursday, deployed security operatives at all the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 elections.Read more

4. Court acquits ex-SGF Babachir Lawal of N544m grass cutting scandal for which he was sacked

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has cleared Mr. Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and five other individuals of the N544 million alleged contract fraud charges that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had brought against them.Read more

5. Court to rule on Ebonyi Labour Party senatorial candidate’s bail application November 22

Justice Riman Fatun of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, on Friday fixed November 22 for ruling on the bail application of Labour Party Senatorial candidate in Ebonyi State, Mr. Linus Okorie.Read more

6. NGX: Investors pocket N262.2bn amid gains in Nigerian Breweries, Union Bank, others

The Nigerian capital market recorded a positive return on investments with the equity capitalization closing at N24.23 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

7. IMF questions NNPC’s claim on 66m litres daily fuel consumption

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed doubt about the reported volumes of fuel consumed in Nigeria.Read more

8. US returns another $20m Abacha loot to Nigeria

The United States has returned another $20.6million recovered from the family of the late dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, to the Federal Government.Read more

9. Gunmen reportedly kill ex-Enugu commissioner

Gunmen on Friday night shot dead the former Commissioner for Rural Development in Enugu State, Gab Onuzulike.Read more

10. Osimhen wins emerging player of the year award

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has won the 2022 Globe Soccer Award for Emerging Player of the Year.Read more

